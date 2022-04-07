Top Five Reasons Students Should Attend TC Sessions: Mobility

TC Sessions: Mobility is back and raring to go big — returning live and in-person — for its fourth consecutive year. It’s a two-day deep dive featuring the best, brightest and most intriguing founders, engineers, investors, regulators and technologists dedicated to transforming the way we move people and packages around the globe.

Whether you are an undergraduate student with a startup idea or an MBA candidate building your company, TC Mobility offers students the opportunity to connect and collaborate with the industry leaders, investors and operators responsible for driving transportation innovation.

If you are a student debating whether or not to attend TC Mobility, we’ve put together a list of reasons to help you get it in gear and drive on over to the registration page. See what we did there?

1: You don’t have to attend in-person

The opposite side of online event fatigue is the hesitation to attend in-person events. While TechCrunch has strict policies for everyone who attends TC Mobility in person, you have an online option. Maybe a trip to San Mateo simply doesn’t fit within your student budget this semester. Problem solved: Avoid travel fees and learn from home.

2: Build or expand your network

Our AI-powered networking platform, CrunchMatch makes connecting with people who align with your business goals quick and painless. Line up live or online meetings with founders, pitch investors, connect with hiring managers or meet up with other students. CrunchMatch is a smart, targeted and efficient way to maximize your time at TC Mobility.

3: Test drive the future of mobility

You can visit the huge exhibition and demo areas, meet the founders and engineers behind buzzy early-stage startups and get an up-close or even a hands-on encounter with their tech. Founders, investors, engineers, students and tech enthusiasts alike will witness and experience the future of mobility in our outdoor playground — there will be plenty of demos, test drives and exhibits. Expect to see the latest tech in e-scooters, e-bikes, autonomous vehicle technology and electrification.

4: Get a crash course on mobility trends

TechCrunch editors will interview visionary founders, expert technologists, gutsy investors and crucial policymakers in areas like automotive, AV development, aviation, EV infrastructure, regulatory issues, VC trends and so much more. They’ll provide keen editorial insights on what’s happening in the marketplace.

5: Tickets are just $75

How can we drive this point home? (We did it again). For $75 you can meet a potential co-founder, CTO, advisor or investor. For $75 you can test drive some pretty awesome technology. For $75, you can connect with the people who can help you move your business forward. Bottom line: $75 buys you all of the above.

Invest $75 dollars in your future, and join us at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 in-person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California or online the following day, on May 20.