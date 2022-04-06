Noissue acquires Tapkit to bring QR codes to sustainable packaging

Noissue, a New Zealand-based packaging platform that offers custom, sustainable packaging to businesses of all sizes, has acquired the team and tools necessary to build microsites and dynamic QR codes.

On Wednesday, noissue announced the acquisition of London-based Tapkit, a startup that has worked with brands such as L’Oreal, NYX, Haus, TRIBE and Little Cooks to develop tailored digital customer experiences.

Brands are always looking for ways to engage customers, and QR codes are one of the hot fads of today. Combine them with one of the most basic ways customers physically interact with a brand – the packaging – and brands have a simple, yet effective, marketing opportunity.

“From ‘make-up how-to guides’ or ‘cooking instructional videos’ to collecting feedback, enabling quick re-orders and running UGC competitions, the opportunities to create and integrate digital experiences that enhance a consumer’s physical experience with a brand and product are endless, and we’re proud to be merging packaging and technology to power this future,” said Tapkit founder and CEO, Matt Alcock, in a statement.

So what does one of these digital experiences look like for the average brand? Here’s a couple of recent examples. One of noissue’s customers, Butter Baby Bakery, uses a microsite as an easy way to connect with customers and let them know which markets they’ll be at, without having to direct them to the website. Another customer, ceramics maker Lolita, has released a new necklace line. The QR code among the necklace’s packaging displays care instructions for the necklace.

“Noissue really sees QR as an extension of each customer’s brand, the ability to personalize its colors and how it looks, and to quickly change the links you want to show/have your customers interact with – gives you great flexibility as a brand,” a noissue spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “You can update your website for key moments, and have the microsite for any limited edition/specials/timely information that you need your customers to access.”

Noissue told TechCrunch that the combined cash and stock deal is valued at $2.3 million and brings noissue’s valuation to $100 million. Tapkit’s London staff will be joining noissue’s global product, design and engineering teams.

This is noissue’s first acquisition, and it follows a recent $10 million Series A raise led by Felix Capital.