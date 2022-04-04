Everly Health founder discusses leading a startup through two acquisitions

Hello and welcome to this week’s episode of Found. The podcast in which we get into the stories behind the startups. This week, Everly Health founder and CEO Julia Cheek is talking about taking steps to revolutionize healthcare by helping patients gain access to all kinds of medical testing and in doing so allowing providers to have the data they need to give the best care possible. Darrell and Jordan first met Julia at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2016 when she was a self-proclaimed “fish out of water.” In this episode, she talks about how she went from being a fresh first-time founder to a CEO and competent leader who has strategically acquired companies to create a holistic and vertically integrated home-testing company. Tune in to hear them chat bout:

How Everly Health developed the first FDA-approved home COVID-19 test and why this was anything other than a pivot for the company.

Changing behavior patterns within the healthcare system to empower patients through home testing that will also allow doctors to have the data they need when a patient comes in. In order for this big change to happen, Everly Health can’t be the only success story in the space.

Growing to a 600+ person company isn’t easy. Julia opens up about the growing pains that occurred when Everlywell became Everly Health by acquiring two healthcare companies and how this affected her leadership style. Plus she shares her thoughts on building a durable company that isn’t tied directly to one specific person.

