Hear from these amazing investors and founders on TechCrunch Live this April

TechCrunch Live has an exciting slate of episodes scheduled for April. The speakers come from a variety of disciplines, backgrounds and locations. Like always, each episode features an entrepreneur presenting their early pitch deck along with the investor who funded the company. We want to know how the founder hooked the VC, what makes their partnership work and how other founders can improve their storytelling and pitching.

TechCrunch Live helps founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by bringing together startup founders and the investors who back them to talk about what, precisely, helped close the deal. What metrics are the investors looking at? What questions did the founders answer that made the VCs want to learn more? How did the founders communicate their grand vision, and what was the step-by-step plan to get there?

TechCrunch Live is also home to the TCL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can get on our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

As with any TechCrunch event, this weekly series also features networking so you can meet and greet other attendees.

The event goes down every Wednesday at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET and is free to attend. Networking and the pitch-off submissions start at 11:30 am PT, followed by the interview at 12 pm PT and the live pitch feedback session at 12:30 pm PT.

And without any further ado, here is a look at the outstanding guests joining us on TechCrunch Live in April.

Anish Acharya (a16z) + Alex Bouaziz (Deel)

April 20 – 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET

Alex Bouaziz co-founded Deel after running into major hurdles hiring remote workers for another venture. Since its founding in 2018, the company has raised $629 million. We hope you’ll tune into the April 20 episode of TechCrunch Live to hear from Alex and Anish Acharya, general partner at a16z and the lead investor on Deel’s Series A. We’re excited to hear how Deel pitched itself to a16z and what lessons Bouaziz and Acharya learned along the way. Presented by J.P. Morgan.

Mathilde Collin (Front) + Frederic Kerrest (Okta)

April 27 – 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET

Mathilde Collin, co-founder and CEO of Front, raised capital from a handful of less than traditional VCs including Okta’s COO and co-founder, Frederic Kerrest. Join TechCrunch Live on April 27 to hear Collin’s unique fundraising strategy and how early stage startups can fundraise outside of traditional investors. Kerrest, who moonlights as a podcaster, led Front’s Series C and has a book coming out with the same title as his wonderful podcast: Zero to IPO.

