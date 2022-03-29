Our favorite startups from YC’s Winter 2022 Demo Day, Part 1

Day one of Y Combinator’s Demo Day confab for the Winter 2022 batch is over.

We shook up our coverage this year, divvying things up by sector and geography. Our goal was to avoid a huge list, the sort that we compiled in years past. TechCrunch has notes on the ever-growing contingent of companies from Africa, Indian startups, international fintech and even a discussion on intra-startup competition at the accelerator.

But one thing we’re not changing with our Y Combinator coverage is collecting favorites.

Naturally, this is just our opinion. Our staff spends lots of time diving into the technologies that startups are building, the sectors they are focused on and the parts of the world they hope to serve. As a result, each of us has a distinct perspective. So, our favorites often stem from areas we know best and what we are currently fascinated by.

Out of the hundreds of companies we saw today, which stood out the most to TechCrunch staffers? Read on!

Our favorite startups from YC Winter 2022, day one

The following list is in no particular order. Companies’ websites and authors’ Twitter profiles are linked.