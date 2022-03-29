Join us tomorrow for DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money

Tomorrow’s the big day for friends and fans of alternative finance across the globe and around the world. Yep, the DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money online event is that big. A truly global gathering of DeFi and crypto visionaries, builders and institutions working to create a new and improved future for finance.

We want to call your attention to just some of the panel discussions and topics on tap tomorrow, but first — a quick public service announcement.

Enter the no-token zone: Attending DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money is free, but you must register to reserve your spot. The summit is in partnership with Sommelier Finance — a leading crypto project created to automate decentralized finance trading — co-founded by Zaki Manian.

We now return to our regularly scheduled programming.

DeFi can’t happen without whip-smart engineers and data scientists, and you’ll have the chance to hear from and engage with them tomorrow. Case in point — Volume’s, Taariq Lewis and Zhibai Zhang; Terra Incognita Capital’s Erik Mayo and PeggyJV’s Unique Divine. They’ll hold forth in a presentation called:

The rise of the DeFi quants and the new market wizards: Data Scientist, Physicist, Engineer. The new market wizards of DeFi now wield the power of composable finance across the multichain. Hear how new software creates new financial markets.

If you’re curious about the state of structured products —and if you’re not you should be — tune in to this session:

Decentralized Structured Products: Structured Products, now coming to life in Decentralized Finance, lower the barriers for access to on-chain derivatives. What is the state of decentralized structured products and what’s coming next?

The presentation features Zaki Manian (Sommelier), Zubin Koticha (Opyn), Julian Koh (Ribbon Finance) and John Quinn (Decentral Park Capital). These folks may not have a crystal crypto ball, but they know their stuff. Engage in the conversation.

DeFi may be heading toward the mainstream, but it will require quite a bit of heavy lifting to reach that destination. And that’s why you won’t want to miss this timely discussion:

DeFi for the Masses: It’s still the early days of decentralized finance. What will the future bring and how can we build products fit for the masses? Join us for a conversation with founders working on bringing DeFi to the real world, a check-in on where we’re going and how to get there.

This panel’s subject-matter experts include Patrick Baron (Moola Market), Rene Reinsberg (Celo Foundation), Jackie Bona (Valora) and Eric Cuellar (Node Wallet).

There’s plenty more to explore in the complete event agenda. Check it out, and make sure you register to reserve your seat.

DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money takes place tomorrow, March 30. Don’t miss this free, global gathering. Join us and learn how you can make a difference in the future of finance.