Daily Crunch: Citing ‘global market uncertainties,’ Sea flatlines Shopee India

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, March 28, 2022! Alas, I knew this day was coming, and here it is. Christine and Haje are taking over my bits of Daily Crunch from here on out, though I will be back occasionally to fill in when they are on break. Not that I am leaving TechCrunch. Not a bit of it. I’m off to work on TechCrunch+ as my main project, so am leaving you in their very capable hands.

As an addendum, Walter will keep writing the TechCrunch+ section, which I am very thankful for. It’s been a super huge treat to write for you here for so many months. Hugs, and good luck! — Alex

Sea’s Shopee closes India operations : Singapore’s Sea is closing down its Shopee e-commerce business in India, but not for the reason you may think. While the announcement follows India’s decision to ban Sea’s popular title “Free Fire” in the country last month, TechCrunch reports that the company is insisting the reason is “global market uncertainties.” The Shopee site was not even a year old.

: Singapore’s Sea is closing down its Shopee e-commerce business in India, but not for the reason you may think. While the announcement follows India’s decision to ban Sea’s popular title “Free Fire” in the country last month, TechCrunch reports that the company is insisting the reason is “global market uncertainties.” The Shopee site was not even a year old. Apple wins an Oscar: If you watched the Oscars last night, you surely walked away with one takeaway: that AppleTV+ was the first streaming service to win best picture. Nothing else from the event stood out at all, no sir. Nothing. There are no tweets, takes, or other content discussing any other Oscar happenings. Just that Apple beat Netflix to the pinnacle of Oscar-dom.

If you watched the Oscars last night, you surely walked away with one takeaway: that AppleTV+ was the first streaming service to win best picture. Nothing else from the event stood out at all, no sir. Nothing. There are no tweets, takes, or other content discussing any other Oscar happenings. Just that Apple beat Netflix to the pinnacle of Oscar-dom. Is the startup slowdown here? We are a few days removed from a deluge of Q1 2021 startup data, but there are some vibrations that we can feel indicating that, yes, the funding market is slowing down. A lot? It’s too soon to say. Even more, a slowdown from all-time records doesn’t indicate a correction, let alone a startup recession. There’s still money flowing, and funds that raised huge capital pools still have to allocate it, slowdown or not.

Elon Musk may be threatening to spool up his own social media platform, but Amanda today eloquently argues why it’s too early to whine about it on Twitter. “When it comes to Musk actually following through on his wacky Twitter ideas, his track record isn’t great,” she drily concludes.

It looks like French accelerator The Family is going through a bitter family feud, suing one of its co-founders for alleged forgery and “diverting €3 million that was supposed to be invested in several startups”

Oh, and don’t miss Natasha’s Startups Weekly newsletter, where, this week, she’s digging into how we’re trying to re-invent startup accelerators again and again.

Use RevOps to develop a customer-led approach to B2B sales

Employees are hired to do one specific job, which is why even early-stage startups can become siloed.

Companies that find ways to integrate their sales flow and customer success operations have an advantage, writes Erol Toker, founder and CEO of Truly.co.

“Optimizing your unique path to better connect with customers requires having a cross-discipline team that’s focused solely on that objective and sees the client as their guiding star,” Toker says. “We call that RevOps.”

