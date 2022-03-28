Austin founders: Pitch on the TechCrunch virtual stage

We know that running a company is hectic, so we are giving Austin founders a couple extra days to apply to pitch at TechCrunch Live on April 6 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET. The Austin tech scene is thriving and we are here for it. In addition to great panels, we also plan to feature three top founders from the region. Shoot your shot here.

Which companies qualify? Simple.

Be based in the greater Austin area

Have an MVP

Be pre-Series A

Be industry agnostic

Companies will pitch for four minutes followed by a five-minute Q&A with our expert judges. Companies will get a round of pitch training from TC editors, get a mini feature on TechCrunch.com and a complimentary exhibition at the live TechCrunch Disrupt 2022.

If you want to apply to the pitch-off, hit up the application link here. Applications close March 30. Register to attend the event taking place on April 6 by clicking this link!