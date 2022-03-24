Netflix adds two more games, will release its first first-person shooter title soon

Streaming service Netflix is expanding its gaming lineup once again with the launch of two more titles, which went live on Tuesday. The new games are called “Shatter Remastered” and “This is A True Story.” The two new titles are now available for iOS and Android users. Netflix also teased its first upcoming first-person shooter title called “Into the Dead 2: Unleashed.”

The first new game, “Shatter Remastered,” is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game from New Zealand developer PikPok. The game is an updated version of Shatter, a game from New Zealand developer Sidhe that was originally released on the Playstation 3 in 2009. The refreshed mobile-optimized version includes global leaderboards so users can track their high scores against other players around the world.

The second title, “This is A True Story,” is a game that’s designed to raise awareness about the lack of safe drinking water in some parts of the world. The game was developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with Charity: Water, a nonprofit organization that is working to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. The game shares a true story of a sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family. It’s based on actual interviews and experiences and allows players to explore a hand-painted landscape while surviving a windstorm, catching poachers, befriending a goat and more.

As for “Into the Dead 2: Unleashed,” Netflix hasn’t specified when exactly the game will launch but notes that it’s “coming soon.” Like “Shatter Remastered,” the title was also developed by PikPok. The game is a sequel to the zombie action game “Into the Dead.” In the game, players must fend off zombie threats while crossing treacherous terrain. The game features multiple chapters, stages and challenges where players can unlock weapons, firearms, explosives and more.

Like Netflix’s other games, users are directed to the new titles through the company’s apps on iOS and Android. On Android, users can find games in multiple places, including on a dedicated gaming tab in the app’s main navigation. On iOS, games are featured in a dedicated row. The games themselves are hosted on the platforms’ respective app stores, not on Netflix’s infrastructure, but they can only be played by Netflix users. After installation, the games will prompt users to authenticate with their Netflix account information to get started.

Netflix has been building out its gaming service since late last year, when the company debuted its initial lineup that included a couple of “Stranger Things”-themed titles and other casual games.

Since then, Netflix has rolled out several other titles, including “Arcanium: Rise of Akhan,” “Asphalt Xtreme,” “Bowling Ballers,” “Card Blast,” “Dominoes Café, “Dungeon Dwarves,” “Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story,” “Knittens,” “Krispee Street,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Teeter (Up)” and “Wonderputt Forever.”