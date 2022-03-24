Grab your early bird founder pass to TechCrunch Early Stage before prices increase

One of the best investments aspiring or freshly minted early-stage startup founders can make is attending TechCrunch Early Stage. Seriously, there’s no hype here. At this one-day founder-focused summit, which takes place in San Francisco on April 14, you’ll learn the best practices across the range of essential startup building skills from seasoned founders, investors and a plethora of subject matter experts.

No need to reinvent the wheel when you have the ultimate educational startup resource at your disposal. But you do need to hurry if you want to save $200 on the price of admission. Our $249 founder passes are moving fast. Buy your pass now before they’re gone and the price goes up.

What will you learn at TC Early Stage? We’ll share details in a moment, but here’s what Katia Paramonova, founder and CEO of Centrly, said about her experience.

“Early Stage provided a rich, bootcamp experience with premier founders, VCs and startup community experts. If you’re beginning to build a startup, it’s an efficient way to advance your knowledge across key startup topics.”

During presentations — with lots of time for Q&As — you’ll learn from top pros across myriad startup core competencies, in areas like fundraising, operations and marketing. They’ll outline the steps to help you set up and grow your startup. Smaller roundtables provide opportunities to deepen conversations and for new founders to share and discuss their challenges.

Here’s just a small sample of the topics we’ll cover. Check the agenda to learn more about all of the presentations across three tracks, Funding, Operations & Marketing/PR.

How to Get Earned Media: When wielded properly, press can be an invaluable weapon. ASTRSK founder Elliot Tomaeno has spent his life telling startup’s stories to the press. He’ll break down how journalists think about news, how to get their attention and how to own the relationship in the long-term.

Finding Product Market Fit: Validating your idea, through customer love for your product, may be one of the most emotionally and intellectually taxing parts of being an early stage founder. GV’s Terri Burns, a former operator (Twitter and Venmo) turned VC, will lay out the fundamentals of finding product market fit, including processes, feedback loops and adaptability.

Playbook for Startup Brand Building: Building your brand at the early stages of company building is critical but often overlooked and misunderstood. A brand is more than a logo and a website; it’s the story that reflects your values and vision, guides every touchpoint and communication, and sparks connection and emotion. Brands are participatory, so you create your own brand story at launch, but others define it as you grow. Atomic’s Hadley Wilkins shares the building blocks of developing a compelling brand story that wins hearts and minds while supporting your company’s growth.

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place on April 14 in San Francisco. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn essential startup skills from been-there-succeeded-at-that experts. And buy your $249 founder pass ASAP to save $200 — before that deal’s gone for good.