Learn the keys to unlocking micromobility profits at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Micromobility has faced multiple not-so-micro challenges in recent years. Aside from the difficulty to reach favorable unit economics inherent to the business itself, COVID-19 slashed ridership to a level that has still not fully recovered, making it difficult for many micromobility operators to remain solvent, much less profitable.

Servicing and maintaining fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes, keeping batteries charged and relocating vehicles to locations where they’d get more use is labor intensive. Insurance, fees and fines — from cities irritated by users leaving scooters on sidewalks or, in some cases, in ditches — also drive up operational costs.

However, if 2021 trends are any indication, micromobility is far from lost, and the remainder of 2022 looks promising. That's why we're thrilled to have Alex Nesic, co-founder of Drover AI, and Janelle Wang, Acton co-founder and CEO, join us onstage at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 on May 18-19 to discuss what it will take to unlock profits from shared micromobility — an industry McKinsey estimated to hit $300 to $500 billion by 2030.

Nesic is both co-founder and chief business officer at Drover AI, a pioneer in AI-powered computer vision for micromobility. Founded in 2020, the startup provides shared micromobility operators with camera-based computer vision systems to monitor driver behavior in an attempt to help operators meet increasing safety and regulatory requirements. Prior to Drover AI, Nesic held an executive role at Immotor and co-founded CLEVR Mobility.

Wang is the co-founder and CEO of Acton, a company that provides mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) packages to cities and rideshare fleet operators. Founded in 2013, Acton has launched in more than 150 global markets, including cities such as Paris and New York.

A designer turned entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in strategic planning, new category creation and design thinking for startups through Fortune 500s companies, Wang is dedicated to building a more efficient, livable and vibrant urban environment. She holds more than 50 patents in micromobility and sustainability solutions.

If you're looking for the key to unlock profits in micromobility, don't miss this wide-ranging discussion about scaling to control costs, multi-modal business models, partnerships with cities and public transit agencies to encourage use and other profit strategies.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 breaks through the hype and goes beyond the headlines to discover how merging technology and transportation will affect a broad swath of industries, cities and the people who work and live in them.