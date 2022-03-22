Maserati unveiled Tuesday a prototype of its first all-electric vehicle, a midsized crossover called the Grecale that marks the next step in its plan to go fully electric by 2030.

The Grecale is slated to debut in two flavors: gas and electric. Gas-engine versions will arrive later this year, while the battery-electric model from Maserati’s new electrified Folgore (“Thunderbolt”) lineup will arrive in 2023.

The dual-pronged strategy allows Maserati to continue delivering on its reputation for beefy internal combustion engines – the Grecale’s top trim carries the same 523-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine from the Maserati MC20 sports car – while transitioning to battery technology.

The Grecale Folgore will be the first of six EVs Maserati plans to deliver by 2025, a waypoint on the automaker’s roadmap to becoming an all-electric brand.

Maserati’s Folgore portfolio will launch with the debut of the all-electric Grecale and Granturismo and Grancabrio GTs in 2023. Battery-electric versions of its MC20 Spyder, Levante SUV and Quattroporte sedan will follow by 2025.

Named after a Greek wind, Grecale will become the second utility vehicle in the automaker’s portfolio. The larger Levante SUV, which first debuted in 2017, accounts for 60% of the brand’s sales. The Grecale is expected to be a top-seller for the brand because its taps into growing consumer demand for both luxury SUVs and electric vehicles.

Maserati didn’t provide pricing or estimated range for the Grecale EV. However, the company did reveal details on some of the upcoming vehicle’s features, including that it will come with a Sonus faber sound system along with a 21-speaker option, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch display for additional controls and what the automaker describes as a “segment-leading” cabin and cargo space.

Last week, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said the automaker has spent more than 18 months tuning the sound of its electric motors.

“The Maserati sound has always been a very critical element defining the brand and the product,” Grasso said. “It’s been a demanding process, and I’m actually really excited about the results.”

The Italian automaker’s focus on battery technology comes as its Stellantis parent company, a joint venture between Fiat-Chrysler and PSA Group, targets sales of five million EVs globally by 2030. The company plans to sell more than 75 battery-electric models to meet its goal of deriving half of its U.S. sales from EVs and becoming a fully electric brand in Europe.