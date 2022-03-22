Cityblock Health names co-founder Toyin Ajayi as new CEO

Primary healthcare provider Cityblock Health has named co-founder Toyin Ajayi as its new CEO. The company, which has raised nearly $900 million and has a valuation just shy of $6 billion, focuses on delivering comprehensive, quality care to the underserved population relying on Medicare and Medicaid in the U.S.

Having previously served as the company’s president, Ajayi takes over from co-founder Iyah Romm, who took a temporary leave late in 2021 to focus on his own experience with “depression and the long-term effects of trauma.” Romm’s departure is now permanent, and Ajayi steps into the permanent chief executive role after having served in an interim office of the CEO led by current Cityblock Health board chair Andy Slavitt.

Ajayi, herself a former practicing physician, recently joined our podcast Found to talk about her experience working in the communities that Cityblock serves, and how it led to her founding the company.