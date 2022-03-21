When is an accelerator not an accelerator?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.
- Markets! The stock market is a bit up and down around the world, but nothing to cause too much concern. Crypto is neutral as well, but with some gains made in the last week.
- Big news! Anaplan is selling to PE for more than $10 billion. Notably the deal is not cheap, which means that we’re seeing private equity get its checkbook out as software company prices come down and become, well, targets.
- Unicorns! FTX is heading to Australia, more indication that some crypto trading platforms are going to every market that they can. What will happen to smaller crypto platforms? And when does that consolidation land?
- Startups! Powered by People raises $5 million, CommerceIQ raises $115 million and Sequoia debuts Arc, which is a non-accelerator accelerator.
Our live show is this week! Which means you can come hang out while we record our Friday episode on Thursday. Snag a free ticket here, or tune in on Twitter spaces!
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.