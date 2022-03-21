To raise a fund, this agtech outfit built a content company first (now it has $60 million to put to work)

Rob LeClerc has the kind of pedigree that investors tend to like. He has a masters degree in computer science from the University of Calgary and a PhD in computational biology from Yale. In fact, at least ten years ago, what he really wanted to do with his degrees was to find and fund agriculture-related projects that in some way, shape, or form, tackle climate change.

But ten years ago, “agtech” wasn’t much of a category, and that was problematic when it came to pitching potential investors on the concept of an investment fund that LeClerc would run with business partner Michael Dean, with whom LeClerc had previously operated an agribusiness in West Africa for several years.

At the time, “there were a handful of businesses” relating to agtech that investors were aware of, says LeClerc. Think Climate Corp and Impossible Foods and the smart machinery company Blue River. But Climate Corp hadn’t yet sold to Monsanto for $1 billion. Impossible Foods wasn’t valued in the billions of dollars, as it is today. And Blue River was still years away from its $305 million sale to John Deere. “The overarching problem was narrative,” recalls LeClerc. “People didn’t care about it.”

They might have just given up; instead, they decided to start a content company called AgFunder News. “We thought if we could get people excited about food and [agriculture], maybe we’d be in a position to [raise a fund later],” says LeClerc. It was a smart bet, too. After posting more than 4,000 articles to the site, and garnering 90,000 subscribers to the site’s weekly newsletter, LeClerc says AgFunder’s investment team – including Dean and two more recent additions – just closed on $60 million in capital commitments for a fund that they expect will reach $100 million over the next couple of months if things go their way.

It’s a huge step up from previous funds that LeClerc and company began raising several years ago – largely from newsletter readers. “We first raised a $2.5 million friends-and family fund,” he says, “then five months later, we needed more money, so we raised $2 million, then six months later, we raised $5 million.” And so on. It wasn’t the most conventional way to raise money, but AgFunder had this “massive subscriber base,” says LeClerc, “and ultimately, the belief that we know what we’re doing and can spot companies started a lot of conversations that we wouldn’t have had otherwise. It became a structural advantage.”

The strategy isn’t unprecedented. LeClerc cites as his inspiration Michael Arrington, the founder of TechCrunch, who built a brand around entrepreneurship, then used the strength of that brand to launch an investing career. Meanwhile, Arrington was preceded in his path by investor Jason Calacanis, who earlier founded a media company, and more recent examples are beginning to emerge routinely. Among them: Londoner Harry Stebbings used his “Twenty Minute VC” podcast as a springboard into the venture world last year, and Nik Milanović, the author of a two-year-old newsletter called “This Week in Fintech,” in January launched an investing syndicate called the Fintech Fund.

Still, newsletter subscribers – no matter how deep their pockets – don’t invest tens of millions of dollars in a team without seeing some results first, and AgFunder already has some about which to brag. Indeed, some of the 60 companies to receive a check from the team so far include the autonomous tractor startup Bear Flag Robotics, which sold to John Deere last year for $250 million; Root AI, a startup that was developing a harvesting robot for indoor farms and was acquired by AppHarvest for $60 million last year; and Greenlight Biosciences, a biotechcompany focused on RNA research that went public last month by merging with a special purpose acquisition company.

If you’re curious about how much the firm owned in each of these companies, keep guessing. AgFunder – which tends to write checks of $500,000 as a starting point but also just wrote a check for $3 million – doesn’t think about ownership targets or look to own a specific percentage in a company, insists LeClerc. While his team has used special purpose vehicles to maintain their pro rata in several companies, including a still-private molecular coffee company called Atomo Coffee, he says he doesn’t “get hung up on ownership. For me, the question is, ‘Does this investment return the fund or a multiple of the fund?’ If you get hung up on ownership, you can miss opportunities.”