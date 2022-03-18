Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This week our comrade Mary Ann was off, so Natasha and Alex teamed up with Grace on the dials to chat through the week’s biggest news. Here’s what our dynamic got into:
- Webflow’s new round: Nine-figures of capital at a revenue multiple north of 40x? What is this, 2021? Nope, just the latest capital infusion for the no-code website company.
- All Raise’s new CEO: The work of diversifying the venture capital market is far from over, and one group working to move the needle not only has plans to change the industry — but also her own team.
- Funds: Natasha’s coverage of fund-of-funds fit into news that SoftBank is turning one if its funds into an evergreen-vehicle, and Alex chatted through the numbers about Series A, B, and C rounds in the United States. Funds are maturing, experimenting and evolving into interesting vehicles. Maybe it’s time we start covering them more on the show again (and check out our latest Wednesday episode for a Tiger Global-themed chat)
- What to know about China: From crashing stock prices to rocketing stock prices, it’s been a week for Chinese equities. And startups appear increasingly caught in the crossfire.
- And then, crypto: From news about a hot new crypto deal to NFTs coming to Instagram, it feels impossible to avoid the blockchain world these days.
We are back next week with our full team, and a live show. So, chat you Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday live!
