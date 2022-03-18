Series B is the attention-seeking middle child of financing rounds (And seed is the only child that needs to learn its lesson)

This week our comrade Mary Ann was off, so Natasha and Alex teamed up with Grace on the dials to chat through the week’s biggest news. Here’s what our dynamic got into:

