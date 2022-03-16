Instacart’s new ‘Shoppable Recipes’ feature lets creators link shopping lists to their TikTok videos

Instacart announced today that it’s rolling out a new “Shoppable Recipes” feature to launch new product integrations with TikTok and Hearst, which owns brands like Delish and Country Living. Starting today, select food creators on TikTok can start using the Shoppable Recipes feature in their videos through an integration powered TikTok Jump, the short-form video app’s third-party integration tool.

Shoppable Recipes will allow food creators to link shopping lists into their TikTok videos. The new feature includes a button that adds all of the required ingredients needed for a specific recipe to a user’s Instacart cart. Creators will be able to choose recipes available on Tasty.co and other select sites. Instacart hopes to gradually roll out the pilot Jump to more TikTok creators, and in the coming months, creators will also be able to create and link to their own custom Shoppable Recipe content.

The company is also kicking off a partnership with Hearst Magazines’ main food and recipe properties. Hearst will integrate Shoppable Recipe buttons onto all of its recipe content on Delish.com, ThePioneerWoman.com, GoodHousekeeping.com and CountryLiving.com.

“At Instacart, we’re passionate about food and we’re invested in unlocking that passion for others,” said Asha Sharma, the COO of Instacart, in a statement. “By making popular recipes from destinations like TikTok and Hearst Magazines’ Delish easily shoppable in a few taps, we’re helping people put that passion into action by picking up a few items from their favorite local store so they can create exciting new meals. We’re expanding our touchpoints beyond the weekly grocery shop or late-night cravings, and meeting people when food inspiration strikes and they want to discover new meals and cooking experiences. It’s a win for both consumers and the retail partners they shop from on our marketplace.”

Instacart says the launch marks its ambition to make every recipe on the internet “shoppable” and to unlock more ways for its retails partners to deepen their relationships with customers. The company says additional product and platform integrations will be announced later this year.

The new product integrations come a week after Instacart introduced in-store navigation, live phone support and a safety toolkit for shoppers on its platform. The new in-app navigation feature gives shoppers an interactive map of the grocery store in which they’re shopping and the new live phone support feature will allow users to speak with a representative to receive help while carrying out a customer’s order. The new safety toolkit gives shoppers access to tools such as in-app emergency calling, incident reporting and safety alerts within the Shopper app. The company said the suite of new features is part of its new commitment to begin a month-long rollout of new product features for shoppers.