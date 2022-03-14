Daily Crunch: African mobility fintech Moove raises $105M in Series A2

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

Moove proves that startups can still raise twice in one year: African startup Moove is back in the news today, raising a huge $105 million Series A2 round of funding. In the last year, the company previously raised a $23 million Series A and $10 million in debt. Moove helps finance vehicles for ride-hailing drivers, which appears to be a growth market. The company’s latest round included $40 million in debt.

To kick off, our own Walter Thompson has a great investor survey up today that attacks the question of how to pitch venture capitalists as a founder. It’s written and compiled in a manner that makes the advice fresh – what do venture investors want now. And with Sarah Kunst (Cleo Capital), Christine Choi (M13), and others included, it’s well worth your time.

And speaking of pitching, we have a great piece up looking at how Snorkel.AI raised $135 million. One theme I noticed between the two articles is the importance of storytelling. As a journalist, I am piss-poor at storytelling, but do respect the craft. For founders, it appears to be a central pillar of commanding investor attention.

Forget funds; the new hotness is funds of funds: Perhaps it was inevitable that as more late-stage funds look to invest earlier, they are turning to putting capital into not just early-stage startups, but also other money managers with an early-stage focus. It’s one way to disburse lots of capital at once, but without the operational hassle of managing it. (More here, from the weekend.)

And to close out, Natasha Mascarenhas has a bit more on the theme of late-stage investors going earlier and earlier.

IRS FUD: What you need to know about crypto taxes

Regardless of whether you’ve liquidated your crypto assets or plan to hodl until the heat death of the universe, if you made any profits last year while trading, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service would like to have a chat.

But some digging may be required to identify those taxable proceeds.

Because cryptocurrency exchanges aren’t SEC-regulated, “they’re not legally required to offer the same level of tax reporting that discount brokerages and custodians must provide to stock, bond and mutual fund investors.”

