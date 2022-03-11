SPACs are a four-letter word again

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This was saw Equity back on the live-taping game, with Mary Ann, Natasha, and Alex gathering with Grace and the TechCrunch video team (shoutout Julio and Yashad!) to chat through the week’s news. Naturally we had to cut like all hell, but we had a simply terrific time traipsing through the following items:

better dot com is getting worse a thread of @bayareawriter’s reporting over the past few months: — Equity Podcast (@EquityPod) March 8, 2022

