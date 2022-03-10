Climate tech steps into the spotlight at TC Sessions: Climate 2022

It’s going to take a whole lot more than electric cars and plant-based foods to change the course of climate change, the most critical, existential crisis in human history. Climate tech isn’t just one industry: it’s every industry in every country across the globe. And it’s why we’re launching our first climate tech summit — TC Sessions: Climate 2022 — live at UC Berkley’s Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, Calif., on June 14 with a virtual event to follow on June 16.

Join more than 1,000 people dedicated to saving our planet and its inhabitants. Hear from and engage with in-the-know early-stage founders and CEOs with serious science and engineering bonafides. Meet and network with institutional scientists, researchers, engineers, VCs and red tape-cutting reps from government agencies, ESGs, nonprofits and research centers.

Here’s an overview of what you can expect at TC Sessions: Climate. It’s a broad topic, and we’ll focus on technologies, topics and trends that fall within these main themes: energy, supply chains/ transportation, VC, waste reclamation and water.

This event is live and in-person, which means you’ll experience hands-on demos, panel discussions, 1:1 interviews and breakout sessions with visionary leaders and a new generation of climate tech entrepreneurs.

Take advantage of smaller, topic-driven roundtables where you can drill down in greater detail for deeper conversation, connection and collaboration.

You’ll find plenty of exciting early-stage climate tech startups in the exhibition area. It’s fertile ground for networking with like-minded climate-savers — find a co-founder, a green unicorn in the making or meet a whip-smart engineer and create a new planet-saving product.

You’ll also find the demo area, and that’s where the hands-on element comes into play. Are you ready to go lab-to-table? Sample a variety of synthetic and lab-grown foods and then settle in to watch demos of the latest in green building techniques — and that’s only the beginning.

