Spotify bounces back as Discord hobble back online after outage

Spotify and Discord both appear to be down.

TechCrunchers and the Twittersphere alike are experiencing difficulty logging in to Spotify. Folks are reporting on Twitter that opening the Spotify app on mobile leads to a login flow, but even the correct username and password results in a failed attempt to in fact log in.

The music streaming company confirmed the issue on Twitter:

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Discord confirmed it’s also experiencing an issue that affects message delivery/receipt.

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix. Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

We’ve reached out to Spotify and Discord to learn more about the issue and will update when we hear back.

In the meantime, you could always check out the Apple event coverage here at TechCrunch, or…

Enjoy these tweets about Spotify going down:

Spotify logged me out … Discord won’t load … will Apple stop at nothing to get me to watch this B-tier keynote — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) March 8, 2022

live footage of the ppl at spotify headquarters rn pic.twitter.com/gzrXR9mP9P — tea ✵ 📌 (@C4STAMERE) March 8, 2022

me pretending that spotify doesnt exist so it can come back faster pic.twitter.com/jzqh7bCoOQ — 📨 (@heartsdaIe) March 8, 2022

why is spotify gaslighting me into thinking i don’t know my own password — 👒 (@taylorismother) March 8, 2022

Update: Spotify responded and basically pointed us to Twitter for updates. So we’ll keep watching Twitter.

Actual response:

We’re aware of the issue and have posted an update on @SpotifyStatus. We’ll post another update when things are back to normal.

Another update: At 2:39pm ET, about an hour after reports started flooding in that Spotify had gone down, @SpotifyStatus said everything seems to be back up and running.

Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Yet another update: Spotify told TechCrunch directly that they’re still investigating the root cause of the issue, but that they have no reason to believe it was caused by a malicious hacker.

Here’s the official statement provided:

Spotify and several other platforms experienced a brief service outage today beginning around 1:15pm EST. As of 2:40pm EST Spotify is back up and functioning normally for most users. You can check @SpotifyStatus for any additional updates.

Yep, another update: Discord is also coming back online, with a few straggling features.