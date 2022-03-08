Live from Apple’s Peek Performance event

CES is done. MWC has come and gone. That means it’s time for another Apple event. The company sent out invites for its Peek [sic] Performance event last week. These things sure have a way of sneaking up on you now that everything’s gone virtual. The event kicks off today at 10AM PT/1PM ET. Follow along right here to get the news as it happens.

There’s been a steady trickle of leaks leading up to today’s event. Though it’s been notably absent of any major bombshells. Don’t expect to see, say, the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch 8. Stranger things have happened, of course, but neither of those products are due for a major refresh.

Instead, we’re expect updates to some of Apple’s more unsung product lines, with the one-again-off-again iPhone SE taking center stage. The budget handset is overdue for an update, and the SE 3 is expected to arrive with a similar classic-style iPhone design, 5G and, potentially, Face ID. This may also end up becoming an iPad event, with Apple refreshing the tablet line, including a new Pro, Air and standard iPad.

Other rumors include a new Mac Mini and upgrades to the iMac, MacBook Air and Mac Pro lines, as well as an external Apple display that costs an arm, but not a leg.

