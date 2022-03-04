Twitter is working on a podcasts tab

As Twitter continues to develop its live audio product Spaces, the platform may soon take things a step further by launching a dedicated podcasts tab on its mobile apps.

According to reverse engineers who search the code of mobile apps to spot features in development, this addition would create a dedicated space on Twitter to house podcasts.

We asked Twitter if users could expect this feature to roll out. A spokesperson said, “We’re always exploring new ways to help people engage in the conversation on Twitter, but have no further details to share at this time.”

Twitter has worked on a number of podcast-like features to expand the capabilities of its live audio Spaces. Like Clubhouse, Twitter now allows users to listen to Spaces after the live recording, helping hosts earn greater engagement from a new audience of asynchronous listeners. When users listen to a recorded Space live, they will see a red recording button. Twitter is also rolling out a feature that allows hosts to view listening stats about their recorded Spaces.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

A podcasts tab might function like a home for users to browse recorded Spaces and generate more engagement in this content; Twitter already shows live Spaces in their own tab. The podcast snobs among us might note that there is a difference between a live, recorded conversation and a properly-edited, sound-designed podcast, but… we’ll just have to see what Twitter does with this feature before we have that conversation.