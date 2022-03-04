Stellation Capital’s Peter Boyce outlines how to get the best investors and terms for your Series A fundraise at TechCrunch Early Stage

Congratulations. You’ve built a startup with a solid track record that includes an MVP, an established user base and maybe even consistent revenue. You’ve delivered on your early milestones and several other essential KPIs — metrics investors look at to measure the strength of future growth — are on point.

But there’s a lot more involved in securing your first round of venture capital funding. At this point in 2022, mean Series A funding sits at $21.5 million. And it will require a lot more work, strategy and persistence on your part to tap into that kind of cash.

Plus, your Series A sets the tone for what you can do with your company moving forward. It often means a new board member, a new valuation and a changing equity structure. All of this dictates the long-term trajectory of your startup, and the names listed on that term sheet will be a part of the journey the whole way through.

It helps to have advice and insight from an experienced VC, and that’s why we’ve invited Peter A. Boyce II, the founder and managing partner of Stellation Capital, to dig into the essentials you need to know in his session, Nailing Your Series A at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

The fundraising landscape is shifting, and it’s been a long time since startups have had this much leverage going into their Series A. That’s good news, and Boyce will detail how you can attract the best investors for your startup and receive the best terms — all with an eye to achieving long-term success.

Boyce founded Stellation Capital, his Brooklyn-based, early-stage venture capital firm, in 2021 after serving eight years with General Catalyst. In Stellation’s first year, the firm’s investments include Balanced, Chill Pill, Honeycomb and Hopscotch.

While at GC, Boyce worked with a range of portfolio companies, some of which include Atom Finance, Cadre, Clay, Great Jones, Jet.com (acquired by Walmart), Macro, Mark43, Wanderlog and Workflow (acquired by Apple).

Earlier in his career, Boyce co-founded Rough Draft Ventures — a program designed to support tech entrepreneurs across college campuses. He served as an advisor to a portfolio of more than 275 student-led, early-stage startups such as Cobalt Robotics, Fireflies, FreeWill, Snackpass, Parade and Pavlov (acquired by Coinbase).

Whether your early-stage startup is poised to take the Series A plunge or you’re a founder who simply wants a better understanding of what securing this type of funding requires, this session is for you.

Join Peter Boyce as he shares tips, strategies and advice to help you lock in the right investors for your startup, negotiate the best terms, position your company for long-term success and otherwise nail your Series A fundraise.

TC Early Stage will provide you plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. Register today and reserve your seat before prices increase!