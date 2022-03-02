Fintech TAM explained by dating apps

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex brought on Mary Ann for a special fintech episode, perhaps our spiciest of the year so far. We asked:

Are fintech startups playing offense or defense today?

To start, we spoke about Ramp and Pipe’s latest moves (here, here), which include moving into the travel space and branching out into media and entertainment, respectively, and how they reflect the broader fintech competitive landscape.

We even played out a scenario in which we decide if two of the buzziest fintechs will ever compete with each other. (Answer: Yes.)

