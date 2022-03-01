Daily Crunch: Drone service Wing completes 200K commercial deliveries, partners with supermarket chain

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Akin to how it takes nation-states a little time to get sanctions up and running, tech companies don’t roll out responses to geopolitical changes in a moment. But today we have notes on what tech companies are doing in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Hackers leak Nvidia data : After a cyberattack, Nvidia confirmed to TechCrunch that hackers are leaking its data. What was taken? “Sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information,” we write. Attacks of this nature are not rare, but they are potentially damaging.

: After a cyberattack, Nvidia confirmed to TechCrunch that hackers are leaking its data. What was taken? “Sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information,” we write. Attacks of this nature are not rare, but they are potentially damaging. Alphabet’s drone-delivery company reaches milestone : A little under the radar, but Alphabet’s Wing division has been busy flying deliveries to customers with drones at an increasingly rapid pace. Wing just announced that it reached 200,000 commercial deliveries, about half a year after it reached 100,000. With much of the flights taking place in Australia, it’s not a shock that Wing also said today that it is linking up what Aussie chain Coles.

: A little under the radar, but Alphabet’s Wing division has been busy flying deliveries to customers with drones at an increasingly rapid pace. Wing just announced that it reached 200,000 commercial deliveries, about half a year after it reached 100,000. With much of the flights taking place in Australia, it’s not a shock that Wing also said today that it is linking up what Aussie chain Coles. Tech limits Russian government’s reach: The war in Ukraine is far from over, but the ability of the Russian state to push its own narrative is rapidly fading. YouTube is blocking Russia Today, Facebook and Instagram are limiting the reach of Russian state-linked media, and the Meta property famous for filtered images is releasing encrypted DMs in both Ukraine and Russia.

Startups/VC

TechCrunch has been tracking growth in the number of startups in the market selling their wares via API for some time now. The boom in API-first startups fits neatly into the evolution of software pricing away from traditional SaaS methodology toward a more on-demand model. Anyway, I wrote a bit about a new index of API-led startups that GGV is putting together. As a teaser, it includes links to around 84 trillion API startups, in case you wanted a look at the segment.

And there was so much more: Satellite startup Vu is about to put tech into orbit, Veev just raised $400 million for pre-fab homes, Nayya raised $55 million to provide recommendations for healthcare and other benefits, Subspace raised to make blockchains less carbon-intensive, and Starship Technologies – a very good name, I would add – raised $42 million for a fleet of terrestrial robots. I retract my naming praise!

10 investors discuss the no-code and low-code landscape in Q1 2022

When we published our last low-code/no-code investor survey in August 2020, the former president had decided to ban TikTok, Epic was filing antitrust cases against Apple and Google, and movie theaters around the U.S. were shuttering to slow the spread of the then-novel coronavirus.

Seems like a long time ago.

Since then, many of the key trends and themes we surfaced have come to pass: Airtable clinched an $11 billion valuation in December 2021 after raising a $735 million Series F with help from Salesforce Ventures and Michael Dell’s MSD Capital.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft’s Power Fx low-code programming language now connects hundreds of apps.

A year and a half ago, many companies were starting to get comfortable with no-code and low-code software. Today, “it’s transforming entire categories of enterprise software,” says Navin Chaddha, managing director at VC firm Mayfield.

To learn more about how the space has evolved in the last year and a half “and when they expect their investments to start paying off,” Karan Bhasin interviewed:

Sri Pangulur, partner, and Paul Lee, partner, Tribe Capital

Ganesh Bell, managing director, Insight Partners

Renato Valente, general partner, Iporanga Ventures

Mo Islam, partner, Threshold Ventures

Tommi Uhari, founding partner, Karma Ventures

Navin Chaddha, managing director, Mayfield

Alex Nichols, vice-president, and Laela Sturdy, general partner, CapitalG

Raviraj Jain, partner, Lightspeed Ventures

Big Tech Inc.

Oh god please stop making Marvel movies : I know that everyone else cares about this, so I am including it here. News is out today that “Disney+ will now house the Marvel live-action shows that were previously available on Netflix.” This blows my mind somewhat, as I had no idea there were also live-action Marvel shows in addition to all the movies? How much Marvel can we take before we get intravenous content poisoning?

: I know that everyone else cares about this, so I am including it here. News is out today that “Disney+ will now house the Marvel live-action shows that were previously available on Netflix.” This blows my mind somewhat, as I had no idea there were also live-action Marvel shows in addition to all the movies? How much Marvel can we take before we get intravenous content poisoning? How Adobe’s diversity chief uses data to build a more equitable workplace: Another Ron Miller piece from today, this time diving into how companies can make real progress on diversifying their workplaces. Miller has been aces on this particular beat in recent quarters.

TechCrunch Experts

