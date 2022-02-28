Second-time founder of climate tech company Supercritical discusses learning how to balance motherhood and being a CEO

In this week’s episode of Found, we’re joined by Michelle You, co-founder and CEO of Supercritical, who is on a mission to help companies get to net-zero — but she refuses to sacrifice her personal life for the startup. Michelle talks with Darrell and Jordan about how motherhood has eased her imposter syndrome, the “scar tissue” she had from a tough exit of her first startup, why the planet needs more effective carbon removal methods now and how she’s using those learnings as a second-time founder.

