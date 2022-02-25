Hear how Snorkel AI pitched and won over Greylock on TechCrunch Live

Snorkel AI was founded in the summer of 2019 and over two quick years raised a total of $135.3 million in funding over five rounds. The rocket ship seemingly still has fuel, too. The company isn’t slowing down, and TechCrunch Live is thrilled to host co-founder and CEO Alex Ratner and Greylock partner Saam Motamedi.

Snorkel AI started at the Stanford AI Lab, where the team caught the attention of Greylock. The VC fund provided the company with seed capital and office space. Later, it led the $12 million Series A and participated in its $35 million Series B and $85 million Series C. Greylock partner Saam Motamedi joined its board of directors following the Series A.

At Greylock, Motamedi focuses on enterprise companies, with investments and board seats at Abnormal, Apiiro, Utmost and others. In addition, his background makes him a great partner for early-stage founders. Prior to joining Greylock, Saam founded Guru Labs, an ML fintech startup, and worked in product management at RelateIQ, which Salesforce acquired for $400 million.

In 2019, at age 26, Saam Motamedi became Greylock’s youngest partner to date.

TechCrunch Live is all about helping startups build better venture-backed businesses. Founders and the investors who finance them sit down to talk about how they met, what kept them interested in one another and, ultimately, how they sealed the deal. We also discuss the relationship that they share in working together through scaling.

