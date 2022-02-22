Slack confirms it’s down for some users, says it’s working on a resolution

Slack is currently experiencing some issues and is down for some users on Tuesday morning. Users are taking to social media to report that they can’t send messages, while some are having trouble accessing the platform altogether.

The company’s status page indicates that “Slack is not loading for some users.” The page notes that issues began at around 9:25 AM ET and that Slack is still working towards a full resolution.

In a tweet, Slack acknowledged that some users may be experiencing issues with loading the platform and that it will provide a status update once it has more information.

“Some customers may be experiencing issues with loading Slack,” the tweet reads. We’ll provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption.”

Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicate the issue is impacting Slack’s mobile app and desktop services. More specific issues include problems with logging in, sending messages and accessing notifications.

