Equity Monday: Tensions go up, stocks go down

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, or Tuesday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.

We are a day late here thanks to the American holiday, which means that it’s going to be a short week — here at least. But that doesn’t mean that things are slow. In fact, the opposite:

Russian military aggression in Ukraine is hammering the global stock market, although not everywhere it’s worth noting. Crypto prices are also flat to down, generally. Most crypto tokens are off sharply in the last week.

SoFi is buying Technisys for $1.1 billion. The deal isn’t receiving rave reviews from Wall Street, but for the consumer fintech the concept of bringing its own infra in-house does make pretty good sense.

TRUTH Social launched, and struggled to handle early demand. Which is funny given how long it took to build. TechCrunch has more here.

FTX.us wants to bring crypto to a game near you. The Verge has the key quote here, I will not, but it failed to lift my general skepticism.

And we have so much more here, regarding startups.

It’s going to be a busy, hectic week. And one full of stress, given the state of the world. So, no rest! More coffee! We can do this!