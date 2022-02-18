Experts Weekly: Recruiting recruiters, crypto marketing, earned media 101

Do you have recent experience recruiting talent for pre-revenue startups?

Growth marketing

(TechCrunch+) Create a social media punch list for cryptocurrency marketing: Facebook began allowing crypto companies to advertise on its platform last December, but marketers should be aware of the limitations. Reporter John Biggs walks readers through the basics and shares a social media punch list.

(TechCrunch+) Transform your startup investors into growth marketers without them noticing: Miles Jennings, founder and COO of Recruiter.com, share tips on how founders can subtly encourage investors to become more effective advocates. For example: if you’re trying to hire an important role, ask one of your backers if they can share your job posting with their network.

(TechCrunch+) How to grow your organic traffic with earned media: Amanda Milligan, head of marketing at Stacker Studio, dives into an analysis of the short-term impact of earned media, then shares tips for pitch timing, promoting content and incorporating internal linking.

Software consulting