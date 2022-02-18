DeepScribe’s Akilesh Bapu and Index Venture’s Nina Achadjian to speak on founder/investor relationships on TCL

DeepScribe is used by more than 400 physicians and just raised $30 million to reach even more. The company’s AI-powered platform helps doctors keep better notes by automatically transcribing conversations with patients. To expand its market and reach more doctors, the company turned to venture capital and eventually connected with Nina Achadjian at Index Ventures, who led the $30 million round.

On the next episode of TCL, DeepScribe’s co-founder and CEO Akilesh Bapu will lay out its fundraising strategy, including why Index Ventures is a good partner for DeepScribe. Click to register for this episode set to take place on February 23rd at 1130am PT / 230pm ET.

TechCrunch Live is all about helping startups build better venture-backed businesses. Founders and the investors who finance them sit down to talk about how they met, what kept them interested in one another and, ultimately, how they sealed the deal. We also discuss the relationship that they share in working together through scaling.

Plus, this episode of TechCrunch Live also includes the TCL Pitch-Off. Folks in the audience can come on to our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

TechCrunch Live is free to attend and goes down every Wednesday at 3 pm EDT/noon PDT. However, only TechCrunch+ members get access to the on-demand version of the episode, as well as the complete library of TechCrunch Live content. In other words, bite the bullet and subscribe to TechCrunch+.

Register here for TCL with Index Ventures and DeepScribe.