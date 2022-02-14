How one founder is using fintech to get more EVs on the road

When serial founder turned venture capitalist Sunil Paul decided to step back into startups, it was only after trying to give away the idea behind his fintech company Spring Free EV for over a decade. The idea is simple; bring down the initial cost of electric vehicles by charging owners a fee per mile. And after the wildfires in California lead to what he called the “orange sky day” he knew he had to figure out a way to do more to address the climate crisis by making EVs more accessible to the people who drive the most in the U.S. He joins Darrell and Jordan to talk about the end of the world, recruiting as a climate-focused fintech, fundraising and, of course, Canada came up a few times too.

RSVP for Found Live. Don’t miss your chance to listen to episodes of Found early and interact with Darrell, Jordan and their guests. On February 17th at 10am PT/ 1pm ET, Thor Fridriksson will be talking about his experience launching two viral games and founding his new company, Rocky Road.

Take our listener survey and let us know a bit about yourself and what you think of Found.

Links from the episode:

Connect with us: