Bessemer’s Mary D’Onofrio demystifies early ARR growth at TechCrunch Early Stage

If you’re a founder building a startup in the cloud and pinning your revenue on subscription-based services, annual recurring revenue (ARR) is an essential metric you need to understand. ARR is probably the most critical metric for a startup — it’s what investors look at to predict future growth and even measure relationship changes within your subscription base.

We’ve asked Mary D’Onofrio, a partner in the growth investment practice at Bessemer Ventures — where she primarily focuses on cloud software investments — to demystify ARR and explain how the smartest startups measure and leverage it.

Deeply understanding ARR can improve operational planning decisions, help with revenue forecasting, attracting investors and more.

D’Onofrio brings substantial bona fides to the table to help new founders build a firm intellectual understanding of recurring revenue and its measurement. She is a co-author of Bessemer’s Scaling to $100 Million report, many annual State of the Cloud Reports and the 10 Laws of Cloud. She is also a key architect of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, which serves as a key set of benchmarks for public cloud companies and startups that value themselves against public comps.

Building a successful cloud-based startup isn’t easy, and founders at every stage can struggle to understand helpful, if elusive, private market financial benchmarks. D’Onofrio shares definitive statistics and qualitative insights — focusing on growth from $1 to $10MM of ARR — with founders who want to take their startups to greater heights. If you are Seed through Series B, this session is for you.

