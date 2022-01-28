Membership, mentorship or just messy

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

We had the full crew aboard today, headed by our superlative production team Grace and Chris, and hosting crew Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex. What did we get into? Well, a host of pretty awesome stuff, even if we had to leave Cute Farming Robots in the tank for another few days:

We had funding rounds from Anyplace, which is building a way to make the digital nomad life work in a WFH world, notes on Frost Giant’s Series A, which Alex really needs to finish writing up, and Parthean, which Natasha covered and did a great job explaining. Here’s to better financial literacy in general. We need it.

Then we chatted through what Mark Cuban is doing with his generic drug play, which we think is at once great (cheaper meds for the folks who need them!) and somewhat sad (how did we get here as a society?). Which of course led us into a conversation about public and private money, and the role that billionaires play in reshaping society.

Next up was a YC credit union DAO that is collecting money from graduates of the accelerator to invest in cyrpto startups. So its a founder rolling fund, right? Kinda.

And that’s a wrap on another busy week. Good luck in the snow if it’s coming your way!