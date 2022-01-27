Google Play is getting an ‘Offers’ tab to display deals on games and apps

Google Play is introducing a new “Offers” tab to help users discover deals on games and apps, Google announced on Thursday. The company says the tab will surface deals across travel, shopping, media, fitness and entertainment apps. The new tab is rolling out over the coming weeks to users in the United States, India and Indonesia. Google plans to launch the new tab in more countries later this year.

The tab includes an “offers for apps you might like” section to help users discover deals that are relevant to them. Google notes that there are several types of deals that users will be able to discover. The tab will surface sales on games and in-game items, such as limited-time deals on magic orbs and tokens. It will also display rewards and bundled offers where apps are offering things like free delivery, free rides and more rewards. Other types of offers that will be featured include sales on movies and books that are available to rent or buy. Lastly, Google outlined that the tab will encourage users to try something new by displaying apps that are offering 30 days free and other extended trials at no cost.

“Since 2012, Google Play has been a one-stop shop for discovering and enjoying your favorite apps, games and digital content. This week we’re launching “Offers” — a new tab in the Google Play Store app,” wrote David Winer, a product manager at Google Play, in a blog post about the announcement.

The offers tab is located in the navigation bar at the bottom of the Google Play app, which makes it an easy place to quickly check for deals when you’re searching through the marketplace. Google says it’s partnering with developers of top apps and games and plans to add new deals to the tab regularly.