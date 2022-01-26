Valve’s Steam Deck will go on sale February 25

Following a two-month delay, Valve’s Steam Deck will launch on February 25th. In a blog post the company published on Wednesday, Valve said it would open orders to the first batch of reservation holders that day. Those customers will have 72 hours to purchase the handheld. If they don’t use the opportunity, Valve will release their spot to the next person in the reservation queue. The first orders will then ship on February 28th. Moving forward, Valve says it plans open orders to more customers on a weekly basis.

Valve had planned to release the Steam Deck at the end of 2021, but due to parts shortages, the company pushed that date back. “We’re sorry about this — we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues,” Valve said at the time. “Components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

Pricing for the Steam Deck starts at $399. That gets you a device with 64GB of eMMC internal storage and a carrying case. Valve will also offer models with 256GB and 512GB of NVMe storage. Those cost $529 and $649, respectively. The most expensive version also comes with a premium anti-glare screen. The Steam Deck’s custom chipset features a 2.4GHz processor and a GPU with eight RDNA 2 computer units. It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. All of that creates a handheld PC Valve claims can run the latest games at a “very efficient” power envelope. Look to Engadget for a review of the Steam Deck come February 25th.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.