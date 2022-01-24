How one founder set out to solve meetings once and for all

We’re talking to serial founder Julian Green, whose most recent startup, Headroom, is using AI to hack human conversation — starting with meetings. Julian’s goal is to make meetings and virtual communication feel closer to talking in the real world. Come to hear a very smart founder talk about his experience, stay for Jordan pitching sound effects for every time Darrell mentions Canada.
Take our listener survey and let us know a bit about yourself and what you think of FOUND.
Links from the episode:
Connect with us: