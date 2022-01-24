How one founder set out to solve meetings once and for all

Darrell Etherington @etherington / 8 hours

We’re talking to serial founder Julian Green, whose most recent startup, Headroom, is using AI to hack human conversation — starting with meetings. Julian’s goal is to make meetings and virtual communication feel closer to talking in the real world. Come to hear a very smart founder talk about his experience, stay for Jordan pitching sound effects for every time Darrell mentions Canada.

