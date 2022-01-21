Israel’s Entrée Capital raises $300M for Israel-focused fund, Adi Gozes becomes Partner

The Israeli VC scene seems to be on a bit of a New Year roll. Hot on the heels of the news that Viola Ventures, an Israeli VC, has closed its sixth fund of $250 million, comes news from Entrée Capital, another firm in the country, that has closed its fourth Israel-focused early-stage fund and its second Israel-focused early growth fund. The new funds total $300m in new commitments, bringing Entrée Capital’s total assets under management to $1 Billion.

Entrée says the new funds will invest primarily in the areas of DeepTech, FinTech, SaaS, Web 3.0 (Crypto/Blockchain), Data/Cloud Infrastructure, and DevOps, as well as consumer and foodtech opportunities.

It aims to target deals of $500k to $6 million, focusing primarily on Series A and B, with investments of $5 million to $15 million. This will alsow it to both join and lead deals, said the company.

In internal moves, existing team member Adi Gozes become a Partner. A former member of the 8200 Elite Intelligence unit, Adi is a former product manager, and startup co-founder.

“We could not have found a better fit to join the partnership. Adi is passionate, empathic, has technical and founder experience, and has contributed to the firm immensely since she joined the firm,” said Avi Eyal, Entrée Capital’s co-founder and General Partner.

Since 2011, Entrée Capital’s Israel Funds have invested in Monday.com, Riskified, Rapyd, Breezometer, Identiq, Classiq, Cazoo, Glovo, Gusto, Coupang, and more. To date it’s had 27 exits and IPO’s and 15 unicorns.

“Believing in people who want to change the world is in our DNA, and as serial entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the importance of taking the first steps with world-changing founders. With companies like monday.com, Riskified, Breezometer, Classiq, and others, we have been fortunate and proud to be invested from the pre-seed stage, providing initial capital and support and then following the early investments through multiple rounds as the companies have grown,” added Eyal.