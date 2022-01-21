Experts Roundup: lead magnets, e-commerce trends, software developer Q&A

Let’s get into it!

Software consulting

(TechCrunch+) How should non technical founders collaborate with software developers? Miranda Halpern continues the TechCrunch Experts project by interviewing CEO of Wolfpack Digital, Georgina ‘Gina’ Lupu Florian.

What percentage of your clients are non-technical people who have an idea, but no coding experience? How much of a limitation is that for launching an app?

I would say probably around 50% of our clients are in this situation, either as founders of a startup, or as representatives of companies (product owners in scale-ups, or people in corporate innovation departments, for example). We are here to help with every step of the way, so we don’t see it as a limitation at all.

However, it’s true that having previous experience working with agencies/developers may be useful in terms of familiarity with the software development processes. But absolutely anyone, regardless of their background, can get up to speed quickly, and we are here to support them.

Growth marketing

(TechCrunch+) 4 trends that will define e-commerce in 2022: We featured this in our last roundup, but it’s still timely! Ben Parr, president and co-founder of Octane AI, shares his e-commerce predictions for the year:

Personalization and zero-party data become critical

E-commerce embraces web3 and NFTs, but what will that look like?

Liveshopping goes mainstream

Slow but gradual improvement to the supply chain

(TechCrunch+) Setting up persuasive lead magnets that deliver value: Aleksandra Korczynska, CMO of GetResponse, covers the essentials for creating lead magnets and where to place them for maximum effect.

Today, 96% of visitors to your website aren’t ready to buy. Instead, they are either becoming familiar with your brand (awareness stage) or considering your products as one of many options (consideration stage). In these initial phases, you want potential prospects to put their contact details down so that you can engage them with personalized emails in the future. Unfortunately, very few customers just hand over their data like that. This is exactly where alluring magnets enter the equation.

We don’t have any new recommendations to highlight this week, but if there’s a growth marketer you think we should know about, tell us in the survey below.