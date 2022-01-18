Join the first TechCrunch Live episode to hear how Heartbeat Health raised from Kindred Ventures

Dr. Jeff Wessler co-founded Heartbeat Health in 2016 to develop better heart care, and Kanyi Maqubela helped kickstart the company by writing the company’s pre-seed check. We’re excited to host both of them on the first 2022 episode of TechCrunch Live.

After writing the company’s pre-seed check, Kanyi Maqubela joined Heartbeat Health’s founding team and board of directors in 2017. Maqubela’s firm, Kindred Ventures, reinvested in Heartbeat Health over the next two rounds.

Join us for this very special kick-off edition of TechCrunch Live in 2022 on February 9 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. Register here for free!

