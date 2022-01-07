Can you build centralized islands in a decentralized ocean?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

We’re getting back up to full speed this week, so Mary Ann and Alex along with Grace behind the scenes took on our Friday show. Next week Natasha and Chris are back, and we’ll do our regular three-show lineup. Today, however, despite a smaller team we had just as much as always go chew through:

We are back Monday morning! Chat you then!