Sony shows off SUV, will start commercializing electric cars with Sony Mobility Inc

At CES in Las Vegas this evening, Sony’s Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida showed off a brand new prototype of its Vision S concept electric car, and announces that the Sony Group is starting a new division – the Sony Mobility Inc – which will start commercializing its electric vehicles.

On the CES stage during the Sony press conference, the company showed off its existing Sony Vision-S sedan, which was revealed at CES last year. This year, it also flexed a new model in the line-up, the Sony Vision-S SUV prototype.

“The excitement we received after we showed off the Vision-S really encouraged us to further consider how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from one place to another,” said Yoshida, before revealing the new Vision S SUV prototype. “This is our new Vision-S SUV. Vision-S has been developed on a foundation of safety, adaptability and entertainment. Safety has been our number 1 priority in creating a comfortable mobility experience. That has not changed when building this SUV. A total of 40 sensors are installed inside and outside of the vehicle to monitor safety.

“In terms of adaptability, we have connectivity that enables us to build a vehicle that continuously evolves. It also makes it possible to personalize the cabin for each user. With 5G, it enables high speed, high capacity, and low latency connectivity between the in-vehicle system and the cloud. The VIsion-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space,” said Yoshida. “The VIsion-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space, including gaming experience and audio. We have learned more about mobility through our exploration of VIsion-S, and through our partners who have supported this effort.”

Sony announced that it was establishing a new company – Sony Mobility Inc. – to accelerate the efforts of “exploring the commercial launch of Sony’s EV” – hinting that a Sony car may be coming to a lot near you in the none-too-distant future.