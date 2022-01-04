Calm makes its first foray into physical activity and video content with new ‘Daily Move’ feature

Meditation app Calm has launched its first foray into physical activity with its new “Daily Move” short-form video series. The company says the new feature guides users through simple exercises to get them moving. The video series will be featured daily in the app. The activities feature elements from yoga, tai chi, Pilates, stretching, dance, walking and more. Each video is between three to five minutes in length and is designed to be performed at any point in a user’s day.

Calm says it aims to give users a way to form daily habits around physical activity that can be done in a few minutes. It notes that Daily Move is meant to give users a different kind of movement that focuses on a mind-body connection in a consistent and accessible way. Calm sees the new feature as an entry point into mindful content for people who find traditional meditation a difficult place to start.

“It’s not high-energy fitness, rather it’s a movement offering that is built on acceptance, gratitude, and self-love for your body,” said Mads Johnsen, the chief product officer at Calm, in an email to TechCrunch. “With gentle movement that can be done in a few minutes, at any point in your day, our hope is that the Daily Move allows Calm members to build a daily habit of fun and mindful movement to enhance joy in the present moment.”

In a recent study conducted by Calm, the company found that people are engaging with the softer side of working out to improve their mental health, with walking and stretching rising to the top of their weekly activities, two and three times higher than high intensity workouts like cardio and weight lifting.

In terms of the future, Johnsen says Calm plans to “continue to evaluate new product offerings. We are always listening to our community to hear what our members want and how we can continue to bring value to their lives.”

The launch of Daily Move comes as Calm recently introduced a new “Premium Family” subscription plan that includes up to six accounts. The new offering is available globally for $99.99 per year, whereas a premium individual plan costs $69.99 per year. Members of a family plan don’t need to live in the same household, which is sometimes the case for family subscription plans offered by apps. All plan members get their own personal accounts that allow them to track their progress, celebrate personal milestones and select their favorite meditations and sleep stories.

Calm, along with other meditation apps, has fared well during the ongoing pandemic and seen a surge in users. In December 2020, Calm raised $75 million in Series C funding, pushing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. Prior investor Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which also saw participation from Insight, TPG and Salesforce CEO and new Slack owner Marc Benioff, among others.