Fiverr rolls out new Pinterest-like personalized discovery feature

Freelance marketplace Fiverr is rolling out an interactive Pinterest-like mobile experience aimed at enabling users to engage with a constantly updated feed of visual content curated specifically for them. The company says the new feature, which is called “Inspire,” was specifically designed to help inspire new projects and help users uncover freelancers on the marketplace. Users can interact with the content by “liking” it in their feed and adding it to a mood board or list within the app in order to reference it later.

Fiverr says the new feature also aims to help users discover various services and capabilities that may be beneficial to their business or project needs. Content within the feed is curated based on users’ recent searches and purchases. The company notes that by using native endless exploration, users are not only exposed to content that is highly personal and relevant to them but also content that can be complementary to what they’ve previously looked at.

“We are excited to see what kind of inspiration and ideas come from this new experience and to continue commemorating and recognizing the hard work of talented freelancers everywhere,” said Liron Markus, the vice president of product at Fiverr, in a statement.

This latest news comes as Fiverr recently acquired Stoke Talent, which lets companies manage their freelance teams, for $95 million. Stoke’s toolset includes features to onboard new freelancers; employers can also pay them through the platform and accordingly track their overall freelance budgets. In October, Fiverr acquired Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive for an undisclosed amount. CreativeLive is an entrepreneurial learning platform where users can attend courses on video, photography, design, business, marketing and more.

Earlier this year, Fiverr expanded beyond project-based payments with the launch of three- or six-month subscriptions. Through this feature, sellers on Fiverr can offer to provide a defined set of work each month. The buyer or seller can cancel at any time without having to pay fees on the remaining months of the subscription

Fiverr is now headquartered in New York but was founded in Tel Aviv in 2010. It’s publicly traded on the NYSE and is valued at $6.3 billion. Fiverr says more than four million customers bought services from freelancers on its platform across more than 160 countries in its latest fiscal year. Its marketplace covers specialties in more than 500 categories and nine verticals such as graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation.