Intel becomes the latest company to back away from an in-person CES

Following today’s news that Lenovo and Alphabet-owned Waymo are sitting out the in-person element of CES 2022, Intel just announced that it’s moving to “minimize” its presence at the tech show, over growing concerns around the omicron variant.

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always a top priority,” the chip giant said in a statement provided to TechCrunch. “After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff. We encourage you to join us as we deliver all our CES content and experiences virtually via the Intel Newsroom.”

Along with Lenovo and Waymo, Intel joins a growing list of names that includes T-Mobile, AT&T, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok and Pinterest. In its latest statement provided to TechCrunch, CES’s governing body, the CTA, says the show will go on. Citing its health protocols and a relatively low number of dropouts thus far.

“Given CES’ comprehensive health measures — vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests — coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, as well as a rewarding experience on our digital access,” the organization notes.

In addition to bigger names, a number of startups have announced similar plans, out of concern over omicron.