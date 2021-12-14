OxeFit enters the home market with $4,700 strength training system

OxeFit kicked off 2021 with a healthy $12.5 million Series A and vague plans to “bring advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to the world of strength training.” In April, that manifested itsef with the arrival of the XP1, a commercial gym/rehab/sports system with a 43-inch touchscreen and up to 500 pounds of strength training.

This week, the company joins the booming world of home fitness with the XS1, a toned-down version of the commercial product designed to take on popular home strength training systems like Tonal and Tempo.

The system features a 32-inch touchscreen and a wide range of strength training exercises that can be tuned up to 250 pounds. The system offers a wide range of workouts, including standard strength, rowing and pilates, accomplished with a variety of different add-on accessories. The company has long insisted that its approach to AI/robotics sets it apart from the growing range of home fitness platforms.

“The XS1 is the only at-home fitness system that offers the same level of all-body cross functional workouts as those available in professional training facilities, while leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized insights and coaching that let you take control of your own personal journey to a stronger life,” co-founder and CEO Mohammed Shanableh said in a release.

In addition to increased competition over the past year, the company will have to contend with broader slowing industry sales as gyms have reopened in various locales. Meanwhile, companies like Peloton and Tempo have recently announced sub-$500, entry-level products, while OxeFit’s system starts at $4,700, plus a $40 monthly software subscription. Still a premium over the $2,000-$3,000 price range for other touchscreen-based home fitness brands.

Though the company is taking a more pro athlete-focused approach to the market, enlisting names like Dak Prescott, Jalen Ramsey and Matt Kemp to help promote its platform.