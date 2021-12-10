Daily Crunch: After ‘very regrettable events,’ Better.com CEO Vishal Garg will take time off

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for December 10, 2021! Yes, it is Friday at last, which means we’re about one week away from news grinding to a halt so that we can all enter nerd hibernation for two weeks. Not that your humble servant is counting down. Still, we have a really solid mix of tech news today, featuring companies big and small. To work! —Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Better.com CEO gets the (partial) boot: It’s rare that a tech exec goes viral. Mark Zuckerberg has managed thanks to some of his more stilted attempts at engaging with regulars. But most tech denizens just aren’t pop culture figures. Until they are, of course. Such is the case with Better.com’s CEO, who went viral — everywhere, including TikTok — for callously firing a bunch of his staff via Zoom. Anyway, it turns out that he’s not a lovely person the rest of the time either and is now stepping back from his company.

Startups/VC

The 2021 IPO cycle is coming to a close, with just Samsara’s debut yet to come by our reckoning. So what should we make of HashiCorp’s and Nubank’s pair of public offerings that touched down this week? That the market for both OSS and fintech remains more than attractive enough to defend unicorn valuations.

3 disruptive trends that will shape marketing in 2022

Since the pandemic began, the rules of the game for growth marketing have changed considerably.

Consumers are embracing Apple’s iOS 14.5’s privacy changes, regulators are taking a greater interest in browser cookies, and The Great Resignation are just a few X factors, but there are many others.

“What worked yesterday may not work today and likely won’t work tomorrow,” writes Jonathan Metrick, chief growth officer at Sagard & Portage Ventures, and Simon Lejeune, user acquisition lead at Wealthsimple.

Here’s what they’re preparing for:

Less data, more privacy and the return of growth hacking.

TikTok, influencers and the dominance of native creative.

The Great Resignation and the Gettysburg for growth talent.

Big Tech Inc.

Jumia reports solid Black Friday data: While Jumia’s earnings have left quite a lot to be desired, the company did share that its Black Friday cycle saw a 30% jump in GMV. That’s good. Enough to truly shake up its economic performance? We’ll see in its Q4 2021 numbers. Still, it’s a nice little data point about the growth of e-commerce in Africa.

TechCrunch Experts

