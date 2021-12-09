Tyson Clark, a general partner with GV, has passed away unexpectedly. GV CEO David Krane just issued a statement about the team’s loss, writing, “With great sadness, we share the news that Tyson Clark, our friend and GV general partner, passed away yesterday due to sudden complications from a health issue. We are stunned and shattered by this loss. The GV team extends our deepest sympathies to Tyson’s family and loved ones. We are privileged to know his warmth, intellect, integrity, mentorship and humor. We will miss him profoundly.”

Clark joined GV six years ago to focus on enterprise technology, including startups in the SaaS application and data center infrastructure spaces.

He joined the powerful investing unit of Alphabet after working briefly at Andreessen Horowitz in corporate development and, before that, working in corporate development at Oracle and as an investment banker for Morgan Stanley.

Clark was one of a small if growing pool of Black investors in the most senior positions of the venture industry. Further, Clark was just as rare, if not more so, for having served his country. Indeed, he spent six years in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a nuclear propulsion submarine officer. (He recently hosted a conversation about “attracting more vets into tech” with fellow veteran and entrepreneur A.J. Altman, whose company, Hover, creates 3D models of properties and is backed by GV.)