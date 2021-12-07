Netflix’s gaming service adds three more titles globally on iOS and Android

Last month, Netflix’s new gaming service became globally available across both iOS and Android with a debut lineup that included two “Stranger Things”-themed games and a few more casual gaming titles. Netflix has now expanded its lineup with three more games that are rolling out globally for both iOS and Android users.

The first new title is called “Dominos Cafe” and includes a game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests. The game includes three classic game modes with three difficulty levels. The company has also added a match-3 game called “Knittens.” The game is similar to other match-3 games, with the added twist that when you reach your objective, you can dress up your kitten. Lastly, Netflix has added a mini-golf game called “Wonderputt Forever” where players need to plan their shots accordingly and sink the ball into each unique hole.



The company has also announced that it’s releasing two more games in the near future. The first title is called “Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story” and is a rhythm game where you bounce to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses. The second game is called “Arcanium: Rise of Akhan.” The game is an open-world single-player card strategy game.

Netflix’s lineup now includes 10 titles, including “Bowling Ballers,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Teeter Up,” “Asphalt Xtreme,” “Stranger Things 1984,” “Stranger Things 3” and “Card Blast.”

To access the titles on Android, you need to tap on the new Games tab in the Netflix app for Android where the games are listed. After selecting a title, users are directed to the Google Play Store to install the games, as you would any other app. Once the games are downloaded, they are available to play at any time by tapping them within the Netflix app or on the home screen of an Android device. For iOS, Netflix is using a similar system where users are directed to Apple’s App Store for downloads.

Longer-term, Netflix has plans to expand its gaming catalog with other additions and gaming genres. For example, the company acquired the independent game developer Night School Studio in September, best known for narrative-driven titles like “Oxenfree,” to further build out its library of Netflix games.

The company previously explained that its interest in gaming is just another way to entertain and retain subscribers — not a way to generate direct revenues from the games themselves. At present, the games are free to download, free from ads, and don’t include any in-app purchases. The company has said that as its catalog grows, it could apply its same recommendation algorithms to suggest new games to mobile users, instead of just TV shows and movies.